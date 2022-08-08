CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €41.68 ($42.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($85.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.31.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

