Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 6.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.66. 40,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,922,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

