Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 10,509 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.15. 66,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,565. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.