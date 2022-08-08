Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 2,517.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHS. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,737. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

