Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,637 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

