Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $6.39 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.26. 54,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,062. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63.

