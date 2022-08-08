Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 78,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,377 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after acquiring an additional 281,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. 2,339,581 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

