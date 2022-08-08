Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.09. 161,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

