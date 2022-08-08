ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 81,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,141. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

