Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

