Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.16 and its 200 day moving average is $237.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,914,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,756,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.