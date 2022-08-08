Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.00

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $282,504.44 and approximately $81.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.73 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00132392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00068677 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

