Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 41,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.41. 15,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

