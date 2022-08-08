Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,522,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $243.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

