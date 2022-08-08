Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,886,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 787,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $363,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Mastercard by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.96. 21,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $345.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

