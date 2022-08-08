Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 20,281 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.78. 66,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

