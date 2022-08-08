Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,322,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

