Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,351. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

