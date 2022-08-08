Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Citigroup

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.59. 61,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.