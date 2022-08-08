Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $540.39. 29,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.92 and its 200-day moving average is $515.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

