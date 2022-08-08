Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,220 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.