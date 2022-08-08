Cowen Increases Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGFY. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:SGFY traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.56. 152,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,952. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after acquiring an additional 890,181 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

