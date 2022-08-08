Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,325 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

