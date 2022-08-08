Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 126,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 296,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

