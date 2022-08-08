Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,218.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,033.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

