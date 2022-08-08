Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $257.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day moving average is $227.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

