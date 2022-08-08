Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 291 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in LKQ by 20.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

