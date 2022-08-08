CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $126,324.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00226322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001569 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00502311 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 297.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

