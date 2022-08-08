Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $26.78

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $26.11. Criteo shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $2,714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 31.8% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
