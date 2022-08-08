Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $26.78

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $26.11. Criteo shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.22%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at $2,714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 31.8% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.