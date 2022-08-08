Critical Analysis: Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) & Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Sun Education Group and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.43%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.32 -$9.59 million ($0.37) -2.65

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Aspen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Sun Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -12.50% -20.57% -11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Golden Sun Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Aspen Group

(Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education. As of April 30, 2021, it had 13,886 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.