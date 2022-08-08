Critical Comparison: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.74 -$69.22 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.66 -$20.96 million ($0.99) -7.24

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boxed and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -31.44% 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56%

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boxed and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 2 0 2.67 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 528.27%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.31%. Given Boxed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Boxed beats 1stdibs.Com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

