Crust Network (CRU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $783,749.00

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003927 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $783,749.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

