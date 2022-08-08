Cryptonovae (YAE) One Day Volume Tops $562.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.
About Cryptonovae
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,969,747 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
