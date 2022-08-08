CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $266,931.53 and approximately $109.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00120497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

