CryptoZoon Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $719,007.63 and approximately $214,433.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 239.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,706,961 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
