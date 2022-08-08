Csenge Advisory Group Buys 10,671 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

