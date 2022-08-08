Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $215.87 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

