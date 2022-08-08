Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

