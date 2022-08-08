Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $87.98 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

