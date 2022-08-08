Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

