Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 5.99% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWSH opened at $8.98 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

