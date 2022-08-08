Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $142.00 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

