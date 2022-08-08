Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.06 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.07.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

