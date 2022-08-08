Csenge Advisory Group Sells 8,809 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.41 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

