Csenge Advisory Group Takes $1.94 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $419.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.98 and its 200 day moving average is $422.76. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

