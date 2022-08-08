CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Reaches $0.0099

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. CUDOS has a total market cap of $28.13 million and $214,414.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00130910 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035881 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00066301 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
