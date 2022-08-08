Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 76,928 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $62,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

