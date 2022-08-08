Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,369 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.50. 28,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.09. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

