Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 145,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

