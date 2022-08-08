Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $194.23. 47,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,968. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

